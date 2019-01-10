Man killed after crashing car into tree in Henrico yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A man was killed in a crash in the East Highland Park neighborhood of Henrico County Thursday evening.

The crash happened on Debbie Lane around 5 p.m.

A neighbor said the driver struck another car before crashing into a tree in someone's front yard.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

No additional details were available at last check.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.

This is a developing story