Man killed after crashing car into tree in Henrico yard

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A man was killed in a crash in the East Highland Park neighborhood of Henrico County Thursday evening.
The crash happened on Debbie Lane around 5 p.m.
A neighbor said the driver struck another car before crashing into a tree in someone's front yard.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
No additional details were available at last check.
Police are investigating what caused the crash.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.