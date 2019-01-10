Search continues for missing 15-year-old Virginia girl

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. — The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help finding a missing teenage girl.

Madeline “Maddy” Faith Serria Wells was last seen in Grundy on January 9, according to investigators.

The 15-year-old girl was last seen with Michael “Mike” Newnam from the North Carolina.

They were likely traveling in 2003 Black Chevy Silverado, NC License Plate number FFJ 8570.

If anyone has any information on the location of these individuals they are asked to contact the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office 276-935-2313