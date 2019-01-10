JonBenet Ramsey confession: Police ‘aware’ of man’s claim he ‘watched her die’

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department says there are no new updates in the investigation into JonBenet Ramsey’s death following a reported confession that has been shared widely online.

On Thursday, DailyMailTV published a story that a convicted pedophile had confessed to accidentally killing the 6-year-old Boulder girl in 1996.

In letters written from prison, 54-year-old Gary Oliva reportedly told a friend, “I never loved anyone like I did JonBenét and yet I let her slip and her head bashed in half and I watched her die. It was an accident. Please believe me. She was not like the other kids.”

On Thursday, BPD told KDVR that the department is aware of Oliva and has investigated his potential involvement in the case. Additionally, police said Oliva has confessed to JonBenet’s killing several times in the past.

“The department routinely receives information on this investigation. Information provided to the police department is reviewed along with the many tips and theories we receive,” BPD said in an email.

Police said there are no new updates in the investigation.

Moreover, former Boulder District Attorney Stan Garnett said that DailyMailTV has not reported anything that was not already known to authorities.