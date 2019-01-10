× Former Henrico teacher sentenced to 5 years in prison for soliciting a minor on a computer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A former middle school teacher in Henrico County was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for using an electronic communications system to solicit sex from a minor.

Jeffrey Michael Lazenby, 32, pleaded guilty in September 2018 to nine counts of using a computer to solicit a minor.

Lazenby who was a band teacher at Quioccosin Middle School, proposed sex acts to a minor via a communication system, nine times between March and May, according to court documents.

Lazenby was identified by administrators at Quioccasin through an anonymous email naming him as the perpetrator of inappropriate contact with a minor, according to evidence presented at a May 2017 plea hearing.

“Upon notifying law enforcement, investigators interviewed Lazenby, who admitted to communicating with the minor,” a spokesperson for the Attorney’s General Office said. “Further evidence showed that Lazenby met the minor on an adult sex chat website, initially believing her to be over 18 years old. After moving their chats to Facebook Messenger, the minor revealed that she was actually a 16-year-old living in Pennsylvania. Lazenby acknowledged her age and regularly instructed her to perform sexual acts between March and May 2017.”

“Another dangerous predator is off our streets thanks to the hard work and collaboration between my team and local law enforcement,” said Attorney General Herring. “Those who take advantage of children in these disgusting ways must be brought to justice and my office and I will continue working to make sure men like this are placed behind bars.”

Lazenby last taught in Henrico in June of 2018.

In addition to his prison sentence, Lazenby will be required to register as a sex offender.