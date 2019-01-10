RICHMOND, Va. – It’s a fun, family-friendly event where you can bring you pet to enjoy a day of fun! Melissa Golden from the Henrico Humane Society joined us to share the details for the 19th Annual Pet Expo happening Saturday, January 12th from 10am to 4pm at the Richmond Raceway located at 600 East Laburnum Avenue. CBS 6’s Greg McQuade will be the emcee. For more information, you can visitwww.henricohumane.org.
Henrico Humane Society’s 19th Annual Pet Expo
-
Horse found ‘shivering uncontrollably’ after surviving Camp Fire in backyard pool
-
Packing for your pet
-
Why Richmond animal shelter kennels are empty this Thanksgiving holiday
-
Traveling with your pet this holiday season
-
Expo highlights Native American tribes’ rich culture
-
-
Short Pump Town Center prepares for Black Friday, releases store hours
-
“Touch a Truck”
-
The Valentine’s “Court End Christmas”
-
💪Work out with Shaun T at Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo
-
Weekend Events: 2nd Street, Hogtober, Walk Against Hunger, Heart Walk and more
-
-
5K Donut Run: Good fun for a good cause
-
Pet owners turn to body armor to protect furry loved ones from coyotes
-
A List Events: Eppington Celebration, Richmond Heart Walk, & Powhatan Fest of the Grape