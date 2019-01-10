Henrico Humane Society’s 19th Annual Pet Expo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s a fun, family-friendly event where you can bring you pet to enjoy a day of fun! Melissa Golden from the Henrico Humane Society joined us to share the details for the 19th Annual Pet Expo happening Saturday, January 12th from 10am to 4pm at the Richmond Raceway located at 600 East Laburnum Avenue. CBS 6’s Greg McQuade will be the emcee. For more information, you can visitwww.henricohumane.org.