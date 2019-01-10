× Fredericksburg police ask for public’s help after series of armed robberies

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Fredericksburg Police are asking the public’s help in identifying suspects that may be connected to a series of four armed robberies throughout the area in less than a week.

At around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, an armed robber entered the Express Food Mart at 3333 Fall Hill Avenue and demanded money from the clerk. According to police, the clerk locked himself in the office while the suspect went behind the counter and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’6” with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with the hood pulled over his face and black Adidas athletic pants with three white stripes on both pant legs.

The Fredericksburg Police Department is offering a monetary reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved with the recent robberies in the City.

If you can identify the suspect or have information about the incident, contact Detective Chewning at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google or iTunes App Store.