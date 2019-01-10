Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

CBS Welcomes Tone Bell to the “Fam”

Posted 11:13 am, January 10, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. - Tone Bell is a talented actor, producer, and stand up comedian who is joining the CBS family as the star of a new sitcom, ‘Fam,’ which airs Thursday,  January 10th at 9:30pm on CBS 6.   https://www.cbs.com/shows/fam/