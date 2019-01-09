× Vibe Frost ’19 celebrates its 14th Anniversary

RICHMOND, Va.– 14TH Annual Vibe Frost at Max’s Positive Vibe Café

Max’s Positive Vibe Café celebrates its 14th Anniversary in the parking lot of Max’s Positive Vibe Café, 2825 Hathaway Road, in the Stratford Hills Shopping Center. Vibe Frost features live music with Cary Street Ramblers, Burrito Riders League, Tin Can Fish Band and The Janet Martin Band. Donation is $5 to support the Food Service Training Program for people with disabilities. There will be food and beverage specials all day. For more information visit https://positiveviberva.com/ or call 804-804-560-9622.

Since 2004, Positive Vibe Café has trained over 1400 students, all with scholarships. The training program aims to prepare students for the work world and includes basic food service skills; is hands-on, builds self-confidence and readies students for real world employment. Graduates of our training program also acquire skills in cleaning and sanitizing, proper use of kitchen utensils, food safety, commercial dish washing, communication in a work place, interviewing, and job seeking. The program typically lasts four weeks and culminates with a graduation ceremony. Each graduate, in the end, is prepared for job seeking, interviewing and working in the food service industry.