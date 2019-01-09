× Springers dominate VHSL Class 5 all state team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League 2018 Class 5 all-state football teams have been selected. North Stafford senior running back Devyn Ford was selected Class 5 Offensive Player of the Year and Highland Springs senior linebacker Christian White was selected Defensive Player of the Year. Highland Springs head coach Loren Johnson was named Class 5 Coach of the Year after leading the Springers to a 15-0 record and a fourth consecutive state title with a 37-26 win over Stone Bridge in the finals.

8 players from this year’s Springers roster were honored, including Tremayne Talbert who was named first team all state at 3 different positions and Suirad Ware and Evan Robinson who were named first team on both the offensive and defensive line.

The other Springer honorees were D’Vonte Waller-QB, Deandre Owens-C, Antwaun Wells-WR, Keeron Henderson-DE, and Malcolm Green-DB

Thirty-two (32) players were chosen to each all-state team (Offense: one quarterback; four linemen; one center; three running backs; three wide receivers; one tight end; one kicker; one kick returner; one offensive all-purpose player. Defense: three defensive tackles; two defensive ends; four linebackers; four defensive backs; one punter; one punt returner; one defensive all-purpose player).

Each all-state selection committee is composed of eight football coaches (2 from each Region).

The Class 5 All-State first and second-team squads are attached:http://www.vhsl.org/football/