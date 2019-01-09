× 3 dead after crash on I-95 in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. –- Three people are dead after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Prince George County Wednesday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred on I-95 south near the 36.9-mile marker at approximately, 1:57 p.m., police said.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that the driver of a Chevrolet Cruze was traveling northbound I-95 then veered across the median striking a Lincoln Navigator traveling southbound I-95,” said state police Sgt. Keeli Hill.

The driver and passenger of the Lincoln Navigator and the driver of the Chevrolet Cruze were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identified will be released once next of kin is notified.

State police say the crash investigation is in its earliest stages.

The crash shut down all lanes of I-95 south near mile marker 38, according to VDOT. There was a 4 mile backup at 4 p.m.

VDOT urged drivers to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.