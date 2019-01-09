Man wearing ski-mask wanted for armed bank robbery in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Police in Fredericksburg are looking for a man who displayed a gun while robbing a bank Wednesday morning.

The robbery occurred at the United Bank located at 1304 Central Park Boulevard at 10:10 a.m.

Police said the suspect entered the bank, pulled out a gun and demanded money for the teller. After receiving cash, he was last seen on foot, crossing Greengate Road towards Bragg Road.

The suspect is described as a black male approximately 6’1” tall and 180 pounds. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, basketball shorts with compression leggings underneath, gloves, ski-mask, sunglasses, and a black backpack.

Patrol officers and detectives are investigating.

If you can identify the suspect or have information about the incident, contact Detective Chewning at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google or iTunes App Store.