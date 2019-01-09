Israel comes to life at the 9th Annual Israeli Film Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va.-- The 9th Annual Israeli Film Festival Jan. 9 − 13, at the Weinstein JCC.

The festival the Israeli culture to the big screen kicking off with a Israeli Love Story, Wednesday, January 9 at 7 p.m.

Every year, the Festival explores Israeli society by premiering Israeli features, documentaries, dramas and shorts, and through conversations with local professionals. The festival is a highlight of the Weinstein JCC’s Patron of the Arts series, and is open to the public. This year, four thought-provoking films are featured:

An Israeli Love Story, Wednesday, January 9 at 7 p.m.

The Essential Link: The Story of Wilfrid Israel, Thursday, January 10 at 7 p.m. (Talk back to follow film)

Shelter, Saturday, January 12 at 7 p.m.

The Cakemaker, Sunday, January 13 at 2 p.m. at the Byrd Theater (Talk back to follow film)

Program admission is $10 per film or $35 for all four films with discounts for JCC members. (All films are shown at the Weinstein JCC unless otherwise noted.)

For tickets and more information visit may be purchased at weinsteinjcc.org or call. (804) 285-6500.

Look for the 12th Annual Richmond Jewish Food Festival Sunday, January 20 - 21, 11:30 - 7:30 pm at the Weinstein Jewish Community Center, 5403 Monument Avenue Richmond, For more details visit http://www.richmondjewishfoodfestival.com/.