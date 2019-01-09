Get Tested & Be Protected

RICHMOND, Va. - According to the American Cancer Society, cervical cancer was once one of the most common causes of cancer death for American women. But more prevalent testing has led to early detection and even prevention, and, if detected early, cervical cancer is one of the most successfully treatable cancers.

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, so Dr. Jessica Shepherd, along with sports reporter and TV personality Erin Andrews, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016, joined us via satellite to tell us more.

For more information, you can visit www.changethisstat.com.