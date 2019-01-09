What we’re learning about the man charged with murdering a Chesterfield dad at Wawa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The man shot and killed Tuesday night in front of his daughter at a Chesterfield Wawa was identified by police as 34-year-old Robert S. Gooch IV of Chesterfield. Gooch, a father of three, was an Army Officer who survived several deployments to Afghanistan, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police arrested George Thomas Buschmann early Wednesday morning.

Buschmann, also 34, was charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, felony eluding, possession of a firearm after being involuntarily committed, and transporting a firearm while being subject to a protective order.

"With the assistance of the public, the suspect was identified.

After a brief vehicle pursuit on January 9, he was taken into custody without incident," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said.

Henrico, Richmond, Chesterfield, and Virginia State Police were all involved in the pursuit, according to Crime Insider sources, which started when an officer attempted to pull Buschmann over for speeding in Powhatan County. Buschmann did not stop and led police on a chase that ended at the Hanover/Henrico line at Interstate 295 and Route 301.

Police were called to the Wawa gas station, along the 16000 block of Otterdale Station Way, at about 7:13 p.m. Tuesday for the shooting.

Gooch, according to Crime Insider sources, was standing outside a Wawa entrance door when he was shot.

He carried himself inside the store where frightened employees and customers tried to help him.

"All of a sudden we heard a lot of noise and then the window shattered. We heard gunshots," witness Tracea Bolin said. "It's the scariest thing ever. I just thank God I'm alive. That's the main thing, I'm just so thankful because it's a scary feeling knowing a gunman might be running around."

So far the investigation indicated Buschmann and Gooch did not know each other, a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said.

Buschmann was booked at Chesterfield County Jail pending a court appearance.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

