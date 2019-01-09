Cioppino: Enjoy This San Francisco Treat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Cioppino, a fisherman’s stew is a dish that originated in San Francisco, but it is enjoyed all over the world! Our good friend of the show, culinary expert and the woman behind Bikini Panini, a popular Richmond food truck, Laura Daab, joined us in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to walk us through her take on this classic recipe.

You can find her recipe below. If you’d like to learn more about Laura Daab and where you can find her food truck, you can visit www.bikinipanini.com.

Ingredients

• 3 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 large onion, chopped

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 12-ounce package frozen onions & mixed bell peppers

• 1 bunch fresh parsley, chopped

• 2 (14.5 ounce) cans diced tomatoes, • 1/2 cup of tomato paste

• 1/2 cup Kalamata olives (sliced), • 2 (14.5 ounce) cans chicken broth, • 1 bay leaf

• 1 tablespoon dried basil, • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

• 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano, • 1/2 teaspoon of red pepper flakes, • 1 cup clam juice

• 1 1/2 cups white wine, • 1-pound large shrimp - peeled and deveined, • 1-pound bay scallops, • 12 mussels, cleaned and debearded, • 1-pound cod fillets, cubed

Directions

Prep time: 10 min

Cook time: 50 min

1. Over medium heat add the olive oil in a large stockpot, heat, add onions, garlic, and

parsley. Cook slowly, stirring occasionally until onions are soft.

2. Add diced tomatoes, frozen onions & peppers and Kalamata olives. Add chicken broth, bay leaves, basil, thyme, oregano, pepper flakes, clam juice and wine. Mix well. Cover and simmer 30 minutes.

3. Stir in the shrimp, scallops, calamari, and mussels. Stir in cod. Bring to boil. Lower heat, cover and simmer 5 to 7 minutes until mussels open. Ladle soup into bowls, dollop with garlic aioli and serve with warm, crusty bread!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving: 318 calories; 12.9 g fat; 9.3 g carbohydrates; 34.9 g protein; 164 mg