Chesterfield police believe Wawa shooting victim and suspect did not know each other

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police confirm they believe victim Robert Gooch and suspect George Buschmann did not know each other.

That makes it all the more confusing to many as to why the Army major was shot multiple times in front of his daughter.

After five tours in Afghanistan, the combat veteran was supposed to medically retire Thursday.

Instead his family is planning a funeral.

Gooch, a father of three, was shot multiple times outside a Chesterfield Wawa Tuesday night. Police say Buschmann pulled the trigger.

"Robert was a fantastic guy, was always helpful and had a great relationship with his kids,” said his neighbor Faizan Habib. “He was always the first one I went to when I needed help and he would always be willing."

His father says his son was one of a kind, telling me about a funny story he has on video with his son installing a neighbor’s doorbell camera. He said his son was awesome with technology.

Those are the memories the family will reminisce about in the trying days and weeks to come.

"It’s really just a huge shock to us,” said Habib. “I mean, we heard the news about the shooting but never in a million years did I think he would be the victim. It's just sad."

Sadness and grief shared among people that knew him.

Those who live in his Hampton Park community, just a few hundred feet from the shooting scene, say it is hard to fathom that their friend and neighbor is gone.

"He always put others first, always wore a smile, never a frown,” said Habib. “He never complained about anything to me."

Gooch's family and friends are asking for patience and prayers, as police continue to work this investigation.

George Buschmann is charged with first-degree murder.