Man shot in Northside Richmond neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in Richmond.

"At approximately 11:44 p.m. Richmond Police responded to the 3600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for a random gunfire call," Richmond Police Capt. Michael Snawder said. "Once on scene, officers found an adult male who had been shot at least one time."

A larger police presence was investigating the shooting at, or near, the Hawthorne Hall apartment complex. A second, and smaller, scene was being processed at the Lamplighter/Lauderdale Park apartment complex.

No additional information about the shooting victim, nor a potential shooter has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.