Plan ahead and expect some winter weather this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday's warm air will be short-lived as a cold front moves through the area Tuesday night, keeping highs in the 40s for the rest of the week.

A storm system will bring a chance for wintry weather to the region this weekend.

The impact to the Piedmont and Tidewater could be anything from a heavy snow and ice event, to very little wintry weather.

The southward extent of cold air and moisture fetch from developing low pressure will determine how big or small an event we’ll see.

We’ll refine the forecast over the coming days, but as of right now, expect light snow developing on Saturday, switching to a mix on Sunday, and possibly ending with some light snow Monday.