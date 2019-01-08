Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Top tech trends in 2019

Posted 2:10 pm, January 8, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - The 2019 Consumer Electronic Show is underway in Las Vegas, and Jamie Sorcher, a popular tech expert, joined us via satellite to tell us all about the hottest tech trends for this year. You can learn more about these gadgets by going to www.jamiesgotagadget.com.