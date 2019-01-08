× Police investigating shooting at Chesterfield Wawa

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield police are investigating a shooting that occurred tonight at the Wawa near the intersection of Otterdale Road and Hull Street Road.

One victim, an adult male, suffered what are believed to be life threatening injuries.

The shooting happened while the victim was just outside one of the entrance doors.

A suspect has not yet been captured, no description is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tip, photos, and video here.