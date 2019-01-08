Savory Sausage stuffed acorn squash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond chef Andre Smith joined us once again in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen! This time he brought us a delicious and easy-to-make recipe that you can try in your own kitchen: Sausage Stuffed Acorn Squash. You can find that recipe below.

Sausage Stuffed Acorn Squash

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour

Yield: 2 servings

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups cubed Italian Bread

¼ cup Celery

¼ cup Onion

¼ cup Carrot

½ cup Vegetable Stock

¼ teaspoon Ground Sage

¼ teaspoon Dried Thyme

5 ounces Ground Sausage

1 teaspoon Olive Oil

1 Acorn Squash, Halved and Seeded

Salt & Pepper, to taste

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400F. Place bread cubes on a greased half sheet pan, and toast for 8 to 10 minutes turning occasionally to make sure all sides are toasted.

2. Rub the acorn squash with olive oil, sprinkle salt, pepper, and thyme.

3. Transfer squash to a half sheet pan and bake for 30 minutes or until tender. Let stand

4. Place the vegetable stock in a pot over medium heat for 5 minutes. Stir in toasted bread until all of the stock is absorbed, let stand.

5. Place a large skillet on the stovetop over med-high heat, add and cook the ground sausage, until browned for 4 minutes. Add and sauté celery, onions, and shredded carrots in the same pan until tender.

6. Combine both the bread mixture and sausage mixture in a large bowl, adding the ground sage to the mixture.

7. Evenly divide mixture between both acorn squash halves.

8. Bake the stuffed acorn squash for 10 minutes

9. Let squash rest for 10 minutes before serving, then enjoy!!