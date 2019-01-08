Reach Out for Life presents “Bowling for Boobs”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - When it comes to any type of cancer, early detection is key. Mammograms are an important tool when it comes to detecting breast cancer. The non-profit organization Reach Out For Life helps provide free mammograms, and that’s where their annual fundraiser “Bowling for Boobs” comes in. The 2019 Event Chair, Claire Sander, joined us to share those details.

The Reach Out for Life “Bowling for Boobs” fundraiser will be held Saturday, February 23rd at the Bowl America on Pouncey Tract Road. For more information, you can visit www.reachoutforlifeva.org.