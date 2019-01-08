Angie Miles offers ‘good surprise’ to helpful Henrico barber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- CBS 6 anchor Angie Miles surprised Henrico barber Ahmed Alazawy with a gift card as part of CBS 6 Gives.

Alazawy is a barber at Muhaimen’s Barber Shop along Gaskins Road in Henrico's West End.

He is also an Iraqi refugee who recognizes what the United States has done for him -- so he gives back to the community.

Earlier this year, he offered free back-to-school haircuts the week before the start of school.

Alazawy called Angie's visit a "good surprise."

