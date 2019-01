HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Sgt. Pepper’s Pizza in Lakeside is closed until further notice after a car smashed into the Henrico pizza restaurant.

The car that hit the building fell off a tow truck that was driving by the Lakeside Avenue business, according to police.

The restaurant was not open at the time and no one was injured in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.

