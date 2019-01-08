Wrong-way driver kills 2 in fiery Route 58 crash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — Two people were killed in a four-vehicle crash that closed Route 58 east in Lawrenceville, according to Virginia State Police.

“A 2003 Ford Explorer, driven by Elizabeth Estrada Garcia, was traveling westbound Route 58, when she lost control, ran off the road and across the median into oncoming eastbound traffic,” Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya said. “Ms. Garcia struck several vehicles head on, to include a 1998 Pontiac GM. The impact of the collision caused the Pontiac to burst into flames, killing the driver, Santee Jarrell Sr., upon impact. The passenger, Thomas Leroy Jarrell, was transported to VCU hospital and later died from the injuries sustained in the accident.

“Ms. Garcia also struck a 2010 Volkswagen Routan and a 2017 Nissan Sentra, after striking the Pontiac. The driver and passenger of the Volkswagen Routan, suffered minor injuries and were transported from the scene. The driver of the Nissan Sentra did not suffer any injuries.”

Garcia, 38, of Lawrenceville, was charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain proper control, giving false police report to a law enforcement officer, and operating a motor vehicle with no operators license. She was booked at Meherrian River Regional Jail without bond.

The crash was reported at 8:19 a.m. Monday. Route 58 has since reopened.

The crash was reported at 8:19 a.m. Monday. Route 58 has since reopened.