RICHMOND, Va. - Nick Faulconer is young, but he is continually honing his skills as a singer, guitarist, and songwriter. He performs at festivals, venues, and celebrations across Central Virginia. He joined us to perform two songs, “Burning Bridges” and “I Like Me Better.”

Catch Nick LIVE Friday, January 18th at Ashton Creek Vineyard in Chester. That show starts at 6pm. For more information, you can check Nick out on social media at www.Facebook.com/nickfaulconermusic.