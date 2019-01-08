🎣Win 4-pack of tickets to Richmond Fishing Expo🎣

Don’t miss your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to the 2019 Richmond Fishing Expo January 18-20 at Meadow Event Park.

It’s super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winner on Thursday, Jan. 10.

Click here for more information about the Richmond Bass & Saltwater Fishing Expo.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age, release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use. Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.