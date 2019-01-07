Thieves targeting Henrico gyms in string of vehicle break-ins

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — For Gladys Balcarcel, finding Orange Theory changed her life.

“This is the only thing I’ve been able to stick to,” Balcarcel.

The boutique fitness studio on Forest Avenue in Henrico keeps her accountable.

“Because you have to book these classes in advance and you get charged if you don’t show up,” Balcarcel said.

And yet, she doesn’t feel that same accountability with her stuff, which she leaves in her car when she goes in.

“I’ll cover up my purse with my jacket and run inside,” Balcarcel said.

But on Sunday morning, police said two Orange Theory members had windows broken on their cars and purses stolen.

“The investigations are ongoing, and the officers are trying to follow up see if there is anything that might be related,” Lt. Lauren Hummel, with the Henrico Police Department, said.

In fact, we learned that since December 1, 2018, someone broke into cars parked outside five Henrico gyms, and at least one in Richmond.

“Usually gym classes at a gym last about an hour so maybe they feel like they have a little more time if there is somebody parked at a gym,” Lt. Hummel said.

Lt. Hummel wants folks to either put their valuables in their trunk before they leave for the gym, or put their stuff in lockers inside, which is something Orange Theory does provide.

“You pop your things in, once you close it you pick your four-digit code that locks it, no one can get in you scramble the code and it’s completely locked,” Brooks Stone, Director of Operations Southern Virginia Orange Theory Fitness, said.

So far, police said they don’t have any suspects, but Stone said their landlord plans to add more security to hopefully help catch the perps.

“The landlords here are putting up security cameras for exterior we have security cameras for interior,” Stone said.

Lt. Hummel said if you see someone lurking around the parking lot looking into cars, call police and ask them to check it out. You could prevent a crime.