Crash closes Route 58 near Brunswick High

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — A four-vehicle crash has closed Route 58 east, near Brunswick Senior High, in Lawrenceville, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Dolphin Volunteer Fire Department.

The names, ages, and conditions of the drivers involved in the crash have not yet been released, however Dolphin firefighters believed no students were involved.

“E42 is currently responding to assist Lawrenceville Fire with a multi-vehicle MVC with fire, Highway 58 near Brunswick Senior High,” the Dolphin Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook. “Be aware if traveling through the area.”

The crash happened Monday morning at Route 58 near the exit to BUS-58, according to VDOT.

“Traffic is being detoured from US-58 East to S. Hicks Street, to N. Main Street, to Lawrenceville Plank Road, and back to US-58 East,” a VDOT spokesperson said.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.