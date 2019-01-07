Longtime roadside memorial removed by new neighbors for ‘not being aesthetically appropriate’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Patty Kruszewski spends a lot of time by her daughter's grave in historic Hollywood Cemetery. A small stone under a Japanese Maple tree marks the final resting place for Lanie Kruszweski.

But almost as meaningful as her grave, is a roadside memorial along River Road in Richmond. It was put up anonymously the day after the 24-year-old was struck and killed by a hit and run driver while riding her bike home from work on the evening of July 29th, 2012.

"It's a very special place, just as special as this place where Lanie is buried because it's the place she was last alive," says Patty Kruszweski.

But over the weekend, Patty received news that the "ghost bike" memorial had been taken down by a homeowner who had just built a house adjacent to the property where Lanie was killed six years ago.

"It bothers me," Kruszweski says. "It's not really his right to take it."

Kruszweski says the homeowner contacted her a year ago, asking if another memorial could go up in its place. He explained that the memorial was a hazard and not aesthetically appropriate for the location.

"He doesn't like the look of it and that bothers me," Kruszweski says. "It's not meant to be beautiful, it's meant to be a memorial to my daughter and an educator of sorts, a reminder to people."

She says thousands of cars pass the memorial weekly and it reminds drivers to be safe and stay alert while driving.

While each locality has its own regulations regarding roadside memorials, unless they become eyesores or pose a hazard, they are generally left alone.

On Saturday, Kruszweski says she received an email from the homeowner telling her he was removing the ghost bike in order to do some landscaping. She says by the time she responded on Sunday, the memorial was gone.

Because the bike memorial was on city property, Kruszweski says she's hoping to get a permit to allow a permanent memorial. She says she's not opposed to a sign to remind people of Lanie's legacy and to share the road with cyclists. Lanie was an avid cyclist and loved the outdoors.

"The ghost bike means a lot to a lot of people."

While Kruszweski says she'll always have her daughter's grave, she hopes she'll still have a memorial to visit every July 29th, in memory of a daughter who lived to help others.

"Some people say they say a prayer when they pass, I blow her kisses."

As of print time, the homeowner in question has not responded to CBS 6 for comment.