Richmond City Council elects new Council President, Vice President to serve two-year terms

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond City Council elected a new Council President and Council Vice President Monday to serve the City Council for the next years.

At their first meeting of 2019, the City Council elected Cynthia I. Newbille of Richmond East End 7th Voter District as Council President, and Chris A. Hilbert of Richmond Northside 3rd Voter District as Council Vice President.

The election marks a “swapping of roles” between Hilbert and Newbille; Hibert previously held the role of Council President since January 2017, but told his colleagues before the 2019 session that he would not seek out another two-year term.

Newbille was elected Council Vice President in January of 2017 and has served Richmond’s 7th district since November of 2009 while Hilbert has represented the 3rd district since January of 2005.

Richmond City Council is the official governing body of the city and represents residents in creating and amending local laws; providing government policy and oversight; levying local taxes; and, establishing an annual Richmond Government Budget.

The role of Council President is largely ceremonial, and includes serving as the presiding officer of Council meetings. The Council Vice President acts in that capacity in the absence, disability, or by the request of, the Council President.