Redistricting plan causing discontent between Chesterfield neighborhoods and neighbors

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Some Chesterfield County parents are upset with an elementary school redistricting plan that they believe is flawed.

Parents say their frustration comes from a from a lack of transparency from the school system, to the fact that some neighborhoods closest to the new school won't be able to attend, while a neighborhood miles away will.

Now, they say the vote on Tuesday will come without public input since the latest changes were made.

As progress in the construction of Old Hundred Elementary moves forward for a fall of 2019 opening, the new school is designed to ease overcrowding at multiple elementary schools, including Watkins, Swift Creek, and Evergreen.

Marcin Flisiaks' son attends an elementary schools miles from his home, with the new school only a mile away.

His neighborhood, though very close to the new school is not included in the new redistricting plan.

"When you look at the map and where the County builds the new school, the closest community to the Old Hundred Elementary is our community, Water Mill," said Flisiak.

The Edgewater neighborhood, miles away is on the re-districting list.

When Flisiak is asked if that makes sense he says "No, to me, no,"

Flisiak is like other parents who say the redistricting plan has not been transparent, has divided up neighborhoods and neighbors and simply makes no sense.

They would like to see the plans re-drawn.

Tim Bullis, Executive Director, Communications and Community Engagement for Chesterfield County Schools sent CBS 6 this statement:

"In holding four community meetings and receiving many emails, staff received a lot of input regarding the initial proposal. In receiving that feedback, staff looked at a variety of scenarios based on many requests from families. In hindsight, we may have tried to make too many people happy at the expense of an initial proposal that made operational sense and provided the most future growth potential for the school division. Therefore, staff moved back to a proposal that is closer to the initial recommendation – one that better utilizes existing seats at Swift Creek Elementary and allows for growth at Old Hundred Elementary."