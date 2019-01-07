Musician Zack Artis performs “Let’s Stay Together”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Zack Artis has been performing on our live show for 7 years, and today he stopped by to perform a classic. He gave us a special instrumental performance of Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together.”

You can catch Zack performing all over Richmond and the Tri-Cities. This Thursday, January 10th, he will be playing at Alibi in Petersburg from 8pm to 11pm. Then, again on Saturday January 12th, he will perform live at Cooper Vineyards from 12:30pm to 4:30pm. Later that night, he will be at Union Market from 6pm to 9pm. For more information you can visit http://www.zack-artis.com/