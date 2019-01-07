× Manchester sweeps VHSL Class 6 honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League 2018 Class 6 all-state football teams have been selected. Manchester senior quarterback Brendon Clark was selected Class 6 Offensive Player of the Year and Manchester senior defensive lineman Hakeem Beamon selected Defensive Player of the Year. Manchester head coach Tom Hall was named Class 6 Coach of the Year after leading the Lancers to a 15-0 record and the Class 6 state title with a 49-7 win over Freedom-Woodbridge in the finals.

6 other Lancers were also named first team all state including C-James Bell, OL-Will Pritchard, RB-Isaiah Todd, WR-Kei’Trel Clark, AP-KJ McNeil, and LB-Jaden Davis.

Thirty-two (32) players were chosen to each all-state team (Offense: one quarterback; four linemen; one center; three running backs; three wide receivers; one tight end; one kicker; one kick returner; one offensive all-purpose player. Defense: three defensive tackles; two defensive ends; four linebackers; four defensive backs; one punter; one punt returner; one defensive all-purpose player).

Each all-state selection committee is composed of eight football coaches (2 from each Region).

The Class 6 All-State first and second-team squads are attached: http://www.vhsl.org/football/