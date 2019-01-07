Managing your time and your money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Benjamin Franklin once said “Time is money,” and Richmond Money Expert, JB Bryan, agrees. She says if you have problems managing your time, you might have problems managing your money, as well. JB stopped by the studio, though, to give us some tips on how you can manage both.

JB Bryan has a few things coming up this month, including a “College Prep Day” on Saturday, January 19th from 10am to 2pm. Registration for that event is required. She is also hosting an “Afroeconomics Brunch” on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, January 21st. That event starts at 10am. Both of these events will take place at 3831 Westere Parkway.

JB also offers free weekly money seminars and webinars. If you’d like information on those events, as well as the other two listed above, you can visit her website at www.jbbryan.com.