Man in 'paranoid and agitated state' arrested, accused of firing gun inside home

STAFFORD, Va. – A Fredericksburg man has been arrested after deputies say he fired a gun inside of a Stafford County home Monday morning.

Deputies responded to a medical emergency at a residence in the 200 block of Spring Park Lane.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned they heard a man screaming inside of the home. They learned that the subject was destroying a room on the third floor of the residence.

“When deputies located the suspect, he was in a paranoid and agitated state. He told deputies he had recently used methamphetamine. The suspect’s bedroom was in complete disarray and a firearm was located behind the bedroom door,” said a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Deputies say they discovered bullet holes in the ceiling of the room.

“Nearby residents confirmed hearing the sound of gunshots coming from the house,” the spokesperson added.

The male subject has been identified as Dominick Serago, 31. He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

He has since been incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Serago has been charged with reckless handling of a firearm, discharge of a weapon in an occupied dwelling, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs.