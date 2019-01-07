Police identify man killed after workplace accident at Henrico car dealership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A death investigation is underway after a workplace accident at Bill Talley Automotive, on South Laburnum Avenue, Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the eastern Henrico car dealership and automotive repair complex around 1:20 p.m.

Police have identified Jamison Paul Garrett, 24, Hanover, as the man killed in the accident.

While the nature of the accident has not yet been made public, images from the scene showed a badly damaged garage service bay door.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will conduct an independent investigation into the incident, according to Henrico Lt. Lauren Hummel.

