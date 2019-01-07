‘How to find the blueprint to a focused life’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Identity, know your worth, life choices, passion, and being focused are the key steps to living your best life. Coco Genai is hosting a girls’ conference aimed at helping young women discover their purpose, and she joined us to share those details.

G.U.R.L. Code presents “Finding the Blueprint of a Focused Life” coming up this Saturday, January 12th from 1:30pm to 4:30pm at 101 E. Franklin Street in Richmond. To find out more about this event, you can visit their Eventbrite page, here. (Link to this website:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gurl-code-how-to-find-the-blue-print-of-a-focused-life-tickets-53526569410)