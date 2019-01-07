House Democrats unveil gun safety proposals as part of The Safe Virginia Initiative

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Safe Virginia Initiative released its final report Monday after holding town halls across the state.

The initiative was created by the Virginia House Democratic Caucus in April to come up with a solution to gun violence.

In that meeting delegates like Eileen Filler-Corn said they don’t want to take away Second Amendment Rights, but want to make it harder for guns to fall in the wrong hands.

"We can show you that the bills that we’re introducing are not focused on taking anyone's guns away. These are measures that are needed," said Filler-Corn.

They highlighted key issues, like the prevalence of suicides completed with a firearm in Virginia; which they said is the leading cause of gun-related deaths in Virginia.

Delegate Kathleen Murphey said in 2018 the city lost 53 people in shootings. Julia Brown, sat in the meeting, and said in March 2018, her granddaughter became one of those victims.

"She was murdered. Guy put a gun to her chest and pulled the trigger," said Brown. "That was the worst day of our lives. I don't wish that on anybody."

Brown said she came to Monday's press conference at the Capitol, hoping for change.

Some of the proposals presented Monday include preventing suicides by creating an Extreme Risk Protective Order, requiring the reporting of lost or stolen firearms, and requiring universal background checks.

Other proposals included reinstating the "one handgun a month law," creating a firearm removal mechanism for abusers under permanent protective orders, repealing the law that allows video training for concealed handgun permits, as well as increasing the safety of children by enacting child access prevention laws, among others.

"We are hopeful to work across party lines to enact life-saving measures that will save lives," said Delegate Kathleen Murphy.