The Hot 5 Richmond restaurants: Where you should eat this January

RICHMOND, Va. — For a couple of years now, I’ve thought that we should have a hot list — where to go for what’s new, and who’s showing up in Richmond dining in real time. I get asked multiple times a day: What’s new? Where do I go? Here you are, Richmond. Every month, we plan on letting you know just where you should be dining right now.

In case you missed it, The Tobacco Company has re-opened and re-tooled *almost* everything. There’s still multiple floors of fun and food, but with some updates in renovation. The first-floor bar is cleaner looking (those dark wood panels have been 86’ed), with loads of light from the atrium. Downstairs is also cleaner, but there’s still a line for late night (and $2 drink from 8 – 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday). As for food, get lobster bisque and the steak. TC has a way with both.

The Tobacco Company

1201 E Cary Street

Richmond, Virginia

Originating out of Harrisonburg, Virginia, Billy Jack’s Shack opened its fourth location in Virginia. And while everyone is all over the 10-napkin burgers (the waygu patties are really good), it’s the Buford T. Justice that’ll really do you in. Pour one out for this hefty fried chicken biscuit. Just don’t pour out what you are drinking at Billy Jack’s, their rotating drafts are excellent. And how else will you get into the Bone Club? Celebrate your mug club membership with some sticky nuggs.

Billy Jack’s Shack

1409 E. Cary Street

Richmond, Virginia

Anyone else remember Limani in Carytown? All that fresh fish. Well, Matthew Tlusty, the chef behind Limani, is on his own again and has opened Salt Box Oyster Company in Willow Lawn (the old Family Meal location). The look is similar to the last spot — wood, white tile, and cement. If oysters are your thing, this restaurant is your deep dive. At my last menu look, there were eight different raw oysters, seven different hot oyster preparations, and three oyster shooters. (Also, an oyster po’ boy, oyster gumbo, et cetera) Just go ahead and get the tequila shooter, ok?

Salt Box Oyster Company

1601 Willow Lawn Drive

Henrico, Virginia

What do you get when you do a bunch of New York Pizza research and start a food truck? Zorch Pizza. The food truck is hawking pizza by the slice (you can get a whole pie as well) and it’s worth tracking them, but expect a wait. However if you know your pizza, you’ll like the combination of Gold Medal Flour, Jersey tomatoes, and fresh whole milk mozzarella. A couple of must-haves are the Ezzo pepperoni or the vegan slice using local Unmoo Foods vegan cheese both on a crispy thin crust. The next time you can get ZP — January 12 at Vasen Brewing or January 13 at The Veil Brewing, both in Scott’s Addition.

Zorch Pizza

It’s a food truck! Schedule available here.

‘Twas a sad day when the Chipotle in Stony Point closed, but now La Hacienda is open, it doesn’t feel like much of a loss. The street food and tequila bar is doing things just a bit differently – think less Tex-Mex more Mexi-Cali. Hit up the spot for a communal drink served in a cazuelas, a large clay bowl, with lime, lemon, orange, salt and tequila. Or for spiked horchata, a sweet non-dairy milk drink made with cinnamon and vanilla. The gorditas and sopes are lovely but the Taco Chupacabra twill make your head turn. How can you go wrong with a cheese crusted tortilla? Head on Tuesday when the tacos (not the Chupacabra, sadly) are 2.75. Or try one of their three course tequila tasting dinners ($49) — the next one is January 30.

La Hacienda

9200 Stony Point Pkwy Suite 146

Richmond, Virginia