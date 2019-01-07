× Former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell files for divorce from Maureen

RICHMOND, Va. — More than four years after they were convicted together of corruption, Virginia’s first couple is officially splitting up.

Former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell, whose corruption conviction was later vacated by the U.S. Supreme Court, filed for divorce from his wife Maureen in November, the Washington Post reported.

McDonnell, 64, did not respond to the Post’s request for a comment on the situation.

The McDonnells were convicted, in 2014 trial, of accepting gifts from nutritional supplement executive Jonnie Williams in exchange for promoting his company using the power and the trappings of the governor’s office.

Their defense — at the time — was that their 38-year marriage was so broken that the McDonnells barely spoke to each other, let alone conspired to peddle influence in the way alleged by the government.

Following the the U.S. Supreme Court ruling to throw out Bob McDonnell’s conviction, the case against Maureen was also dropped.