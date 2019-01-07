Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell files for divorce from Maureen

RICHMOND, VA - JANUARY 24: Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell and his wife, Maureen leave the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, on January 24, 2014 in Richmond, Virginia. McDonnell and his wife Maureen pleaded not guilty to a 14 count criminal indictment from federal grand jury charging that the couple violated federal corruption laws by using their positions to benefit a wealthy businessman who gave them gifts and loans. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. — More than four years after they were convicted together of corruption, Virginia’s first couple is officially splitting up.

Former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell, whose corruption conviction was later vacated by the U.S. Supreme Court, filed for divorce from his wife Maureen in November, the Washington Post reported.

McDonnell, 64, did not respond to the Post’s request for a comment on the situation.

The McDonnells were convicted, in 2014 trial, of accepting gifts from nutritional supplement executive Jonnie Williams in exchange for promoting his company using the power and the trappings of the governor’s office.

Their defense — at the time — was that their 38-year marriage was so broken that the McDonnells barely spoke to each other, let alone conspired to peddle influence in the way alleged by the government.

Following the the U.S. Supreme Court ruling to throw out Bob McDonnell’s conviction, the case against Maureen was also dropped.