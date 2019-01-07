Workplace accident at Henrico car dealership

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A workplace accident at Bill Talley Automotive, on South Laburnum Avenue, remains under investigation Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the eastern Henrico car dealership and automotive repair complex around 1:20 p.m.

While the nature of the accident has not yet been made public, images from the scene showed a badly damaged garage service bay door.

