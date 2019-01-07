Air fried Cinnamon Sugar Donuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Air fryers are a popular kitchen appliance, and, Keyshia Moore, also known as Ms. Keyshia, joined us in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to show us how to put them to good use! She walked us through the steps on creating a batch of cinnamon sugar donuts.

Air fried Cinnamon Sugar Doughnuts

1 can Jumbo Refrigerated Biscuits (6 count)

Coconut or your favorite flavor oil (For coating)

1/2 Stick of Butter (melted)

1/2 cup Cinnamon Sugar

Heat air fryer. Set temperature on 7 mins at 350 degrees. Coat rack with oil.

Place biscuits on flat surface. Use a 1 inch biscuit cutter to cut hole in middle of dough.

Place dough in air fryer. Let cook for about 4 mins or until golden brown.

Remove from fryer. Brush with melted butter. Roll in cinnamon sugar mixture.