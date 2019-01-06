Woman hit by car at Williamsburg outlet mall medflighted to VCU Medical Center

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A woman was medflighted to VCU Medical Center after she was hit by a car at the Williamsburg Premium Outlets on Saturday evening.

Crews were called to the 5700 block of Richmond Road at 5:25 p.m. for the crash, WTKR reported.

The victim was flown to VCU Medical Center with a serious head injury, according to the James City County Police Department.

No update was available on the victim’s condition at last check Sunday afternoon and no details about the circumstances of the crash have been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.