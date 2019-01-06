Teen killed in Richmond shooting was Virginia Union-bound, family says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hundreds of people gathered Sunday to remember a Richmond teenager killed in a shooting near a vacant Northside movie theater last week.

Richmond police said 18-year-old James Moorehead was shot Wednesday afternoon on West Brookland Park Boulevard. He died later that night at an area hospital.

Friends and family gathered Sunday afternoon where Moorehead was shot.

Family members said the high school graduate was Virginia Union University-bound loved sports and music.

Moorehead's godfather delivered a message from the victim's mother at the vigil.

"If you really carry my son's legacy, when you leave this block, you go and do what you are supposed to do,” Travis Wilkins said. “Whether it's school, whether it's trade school, whether it's fix a beef with somebody in the streets -- because just like another parent has to do this, another will have to do it again.”

Police arrested 19-year-old Kelvontae Davis, who was also shot, in connection to Moorehead's killing.

Davis was charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Police are still asking for anyone with information about what led to the shootings -- to come forward.