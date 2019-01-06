Minor seriously injured when floor collapses during Church Hill house party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Officials said a minor was seriously hurt when a floor collapsed during a house party at a home in Richmond’s Church Hill Saturday night.

Fire officials said more than 100 people had gathered at the home on 26th Street when firefighters were dispatched just before 11 p.m.

Investigators said the first floor collapsed into the home’s basement.

Fire officials said one victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

Photos posted to a neighborhood Facebook group show the home’s wood floor destroyed.

As a result, the property was condemned by the city.

