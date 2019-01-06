CBS 6 Basketball Whiparound Jan. 5th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the latest Basketball Whiparound:

VCU beat Fordham 76-51. Marcus Evans led three players in double figures with 17. The Rams shot 67% from the field for the games as they won their 3rd in a row overall.

4th ranked UVA remain undefeated after a 65-52 win over number nine Florida St. Kyle Guy scored a game high 21 points and set a school record with 11 straight made 3's over a two game span.

10th ranked Virginia Tech got a game high 25 points from Nickeil Alexander Walker as they defeated Boston College 77-66.

Virginia State beat King University 83-72 for their sixth win in a row overall. Cyonte Melvin led three Trojans in double figures with 16 points.

15th Randolph Macon suffered their first ODAC loss of the season to Guilford 64-63.

In High School Hoops, Petersburg defeated Highland Springs 74-57 in the William Lawson Jr. Classic. The Crimson Wave have won 10 straight since an 0-2 start to the season.

Hopewell downed Booker T. Washington 50-41. Elvin Edmunds IV had 18 points to lead the Blue Devils.