Woman robs Chesterfield bank; some cash recovered in Richmond

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a woman wanted for robbing a bank in Chesterfield County Saturday morning.

Police said officers were called to the Wells Fargo Bank at 5630 Hopkins Road around 9:45 a.m.

That is when officials said a woman walked into the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money.

"The female suspect, obtained a small amount of money and fled on foot," Lt. Peter J. Cimbal with Chesterfield Police said. "She never displayed a weapon and there were no reported injuries at the bank."

Cimbal said that while officers were responding to the scene, they learned the suspect "may have discarded some of the obtained money" just inside Richmond.

Police later located what is believed to be some of the stolen cash in the 100 block of German School Road in Richmond.

The suspect is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing between 160-170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black hat, multi-colored scarf and gloves, carrying a green cloth type bag.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.