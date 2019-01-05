Vigil planned for victim in Henrico New Year’s Eve murder-suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The family of a woman killed in a murder-suicide on New Year's Eve in Henrico County will hold a vigil in her honor Sunday evening.

The vigil for 24-year-old Michelle Rawlings, who was a beloved assistant basketball coach at Atlee High School, will take place in the 3600 Kings Point Court in Richmond at 7 p.m.

That is where Henrico Police were dispatched for a welfare check around 7:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

When police arrived, they found 25-year-old Michelle Rawlings' body. They also found the body of 24-year-old Tyshawn Buckner. Police said Rawlings had been in a relationship with Buckner.

Organizers said some candles will be provided, but attendees are asked to bring yellow balloons to be released in memory of Rawlings.

Victim remembered as vibrant and energetic "blessing"

Rawlings' father told WTVR CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil earlier this week that he hoped the hoped the tragedy would serve as a teaching moment for others.

Michael Rawlings remembered his daughter as a vibrant and energetic "blessing" in his life.

“My daughter was wonderful,” Michael Rawlings said. “She was so much to so many people.”

The Norfolk State University graduate lived her life with the desire to help others, her father said.

“You know she wanted to help troubled teens, so she went to work in Norfolk in juvenile justice,” Michael Rawlings said.

Additionally, Rawlings said his daughter has recently started a new job.

"She was a foster care case worker... helping kids with placement, so she was doing her life’s work,” Rawlings explained.

Assistant basketball coach at Atlee High

Along with a career in helping people, the Varina High School graduate was also an assistant basketball coach at Atlee High School in Hanover County.

Hanover County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Gill said this district was saddened by the unexpected loss.

“We are heartbroken to learn of Michelle Rawlings’ tragic death and extend our deepest sympathy to her family and loved ones," Gill wrote. "We are grateful for her dedicated service to Hanover County Public Schools and the positive impact that she had on our students' lives.”

Rawlings said when he talked to his daughter on New Year’s Eve, she told him that she was headed to church.

"Even in that failed relationship, which what it was, she tried to help that boy so much," he said.

Rawlings said he hopes his family’s heartbreaking loss will serve as a teaching moment for parents to talk to their children -- no matter their age -- about how to end a relationship and what to do if things go wrong.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, click here for resources from the Virginia Department of Social Services. This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.