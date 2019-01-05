Intermittent doses of warm temperatures this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- 2018 finished as the second wettest year on record in Richmond weather history. This year hasn't had heavy amounts of rain so far, but there have been at least a few drops of rain each day, along with prolonged periods of cloudiness.

An area of low pressure will track northeast of the area Saturday afternoon, allowing clearing from west to east. Skies will stay mainly clear Saturday night, and Sunday will be mainly sunny.

A few fronts will move by the first half of the week. Rain chances will remain quite low, but we will see a few decent temperature swings in the span of a few days.

Highs will break 60° on Sunday across the metro. A cold front will move through Sunday evening, bringing some colder air back for Monday. Daybreak lows on Monday will drop to around freezing in the metro, which will be the first time that has happened since December 27. Afternoon highs will be in the 40s.

Warmer air will return on Tuesday with highs back into the 60s. Another front will bring colder air back for Wednesday, and the colder air will remain the rest of the week. Highs will even be a few degrees below normal.

Our next system will bring the chance of some showers next weekend. There could be a few wet snowflakes, especially across northwestern Virginia, but the system will be mainly rain.

